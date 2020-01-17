HedgeTrade Price Hits $2.26 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00025244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $651.01 million and $733,252.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007736 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003779 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00024784 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

