HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.55

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.55 and traded as low as $62.02. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $62.90, with a volume of 834,080 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.47 ($87.75).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.