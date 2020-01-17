Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $130,681.00 and approximately $232.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00693493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008417 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,499,904 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

