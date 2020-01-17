Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

HFWA opened at $27.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $33.22.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

