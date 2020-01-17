Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HXL. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen set a $87.00 price objective on Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,256. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hexcel by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Hexcel by 134.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.