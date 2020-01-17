HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Trading Up 6.2%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) shares were up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.38, approximately 1,855,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 995,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $279.91 million, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 380,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,597,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 89,538 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,160,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,658 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

