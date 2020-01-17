Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.15.

Shares of HIMX opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $652.45 million, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 0.32. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 947.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

