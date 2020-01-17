Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hitachi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HTHIY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,009. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

