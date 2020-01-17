HML (LON:HMLH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.49

Shares of HML Holdings plc (LON:HMLH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and traded as high as $34.60. HML shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 5,578 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of HML in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.91.

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Surveying Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

