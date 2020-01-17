Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of HOMB opened at $20.41 on Friday. Home Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $292,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.