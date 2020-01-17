Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,916,000 after buying an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,392,000 after buying an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,034,615,000 after buying an additional 266,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $228.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.33. The stock has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $172.00 and a 1-year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

