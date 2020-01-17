Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:HFBL remained flat at $$35.11 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

