Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,410,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296,585 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels and Resorts comprises approximately 1.2% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 1.59% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $211,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,697,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,137,000 after buying an additional 7,446,548 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,230,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,957 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,854,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,486 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,982,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,180,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HST. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. 1,063,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,731,291. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

