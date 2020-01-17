Huntington National Bank Acquires 24,448 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.37% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $65,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after buying an additional 862,369 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,708,000 after buying an additional 148,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,111,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $131.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,045. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $105.33 and a 1-year high of $131.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

