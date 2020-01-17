Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 25.0% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 62.8% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $240.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

