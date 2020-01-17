Huntington National Bank Has $38.12 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $38,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 632.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 61,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,123. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.95.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

