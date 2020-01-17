Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 48,847 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $53,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 768,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $159,638,000 after purchasing an additional 71,514 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.63. The stock had a trading volume of 135,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,357. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.86 and its 200-day moving average is $206.37. The firm has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.