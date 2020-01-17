Huntington National Bank Purchases 72,917 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,393.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,799. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $252.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.42 and its 200-day moving average is $192.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Edward Jones began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

