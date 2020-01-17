Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,023 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $195,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546,322 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after buying an additional 309,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,430,000 after buying an additional 224,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,720,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,342,000 after buying an additional 150,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,783,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $209.28. The stock had a trading volume of 393,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,228. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.74 and a 1-year high of $209.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

