Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 820,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 410.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,776. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.51. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

