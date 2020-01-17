Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUN. Citigroup raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

HUN traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 795,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,091. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.31. Huntsman has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $25.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

