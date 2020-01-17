Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,897. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.5985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

