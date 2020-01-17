Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,036,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

