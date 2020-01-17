Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.87. 201,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,660. The company has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average is $110.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.