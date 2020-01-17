Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 4,120 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

SCHX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $79.11. 2,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,745. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

