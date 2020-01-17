HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HYRE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.35. 125,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.64. HyreCar has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $8.03.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 101.83% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 70.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 139,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HYRE. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

