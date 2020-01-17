IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $310.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAC. Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.10.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $276.99 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $188.32 and a 52 week high of $277.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,203,270 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $205,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

