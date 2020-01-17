Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,343,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 575% from the previous session’s volume of 199,019 shares.The stock last traded at $3.58 and had previously closed at $3.31.

ICLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.15 million, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.