Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.55-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97-3.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.Icon also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 6.81-6.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.56.

Get Icon alerts:

Icon stock opened at $175.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.54. Icon has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $175.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Icon will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.