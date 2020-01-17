Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Identiv reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVE shares. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of INVE opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Identiv has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Identiv by 707.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Identiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Identiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

