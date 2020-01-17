IDEX Membership (IDXM) Market Capitalization Reaches $287,516.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for $143.76 or 0.01607112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $287,516.00 and $146.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

