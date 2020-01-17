IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,874 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $209.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.74 and a one year high of $209.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9101 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.