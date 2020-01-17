IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,899 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,487,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,721,000 after buying an additional 2,271,334 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 293,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,264,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,546 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 888,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,666,000 after purchasing an additional 592,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 861,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

