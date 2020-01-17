IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.59 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1,783.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,551,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 351,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,735,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,394,000 after acquiring an additional 301,680 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,770,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 3,437.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT opened at $56.16 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

