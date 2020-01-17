IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $60.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

