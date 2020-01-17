IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,839 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,957,000 after purchasing an additional 747,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,645,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 739,231 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 575,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,329,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 561,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,594,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,524,000 after purchasing an additional 511,110 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

