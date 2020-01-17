IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,422 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 97,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,256,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

