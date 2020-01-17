IFP Advisors Inc Sells 9,236 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,982,000. Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 190,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 104,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $55.22 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

