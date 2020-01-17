IFP Advisors Inc Sells 9,743 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $94.69 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $94.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.7791 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.