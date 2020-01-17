ILCoin Trading Down 0.8% This Week (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and IDAX. ILCoin has a market cap of $18.26 million and approximately $194,921.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ILCoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ILCoin alerts:

999 (999) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00040076 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017961 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005019 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000594 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,313,376,407 coins and its circulating supply is 359,679,987 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Graviex, Crex24, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.