Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $29,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.69.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $5.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.96. 719,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,269. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.67. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

