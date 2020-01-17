ImageCoin (IMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $1.22 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001729 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000288 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 17,318,891 coins and its circulating supply is 16,318,893 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

