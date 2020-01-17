iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) versus Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Critical Contrast

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of iMedia Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iMedia Brands and Baozun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $596.64 million 0.04 -$22.16 million N/A N/A Baozun $784.38 million 2.86 $39.23 million $0.66 54.68

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than iMedia Brands.

Volatility & Risk

iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baozun has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -8.94% -89.16% -19.27% Baozun 4.92% 14.32% 6.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for iMedia Brands and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00 Baozun 0 2 4 0 2.67

iMedia Brands presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 82.54%. Baozun has a consensus price target of $51.95, suggesting a potential upside of 43.95%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Baozun.

Summary

Baozun beats iMedia Brands on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc. provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. The company also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products. It serves brand partners in the apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods and mother and baby; and insurance and automobiles categories. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

