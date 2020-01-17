Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $95.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.51.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Equities analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $30,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

