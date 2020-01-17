indaHash (IDH) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $558.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, indaHash has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One indaHash token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Livecoin, Tidex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.03591394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00129893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

indaHash Profile

indaHash launched on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . indaHash’s official website is indahash.com

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

