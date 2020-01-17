Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.35. 5,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.54 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.2574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.