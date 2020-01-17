Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 109.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $23.16.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 28.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

ILPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

