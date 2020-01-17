Ink (INK) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 5% against the dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $952,592.00 and $2,722.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, ZB.COM, EXX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.70 or 0.03405708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00197442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00127618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, EXX, LBank, Coinnest, TOPBTC, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Exrates, Coinrail, HitBTC, CoinBene, Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.