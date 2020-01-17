Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,284 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19,703.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,413 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 317,974 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 63.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 755,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,191,000 after acquiring an additional 293,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $12,063,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 185,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,367. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
MXIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.
In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $346,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,204 shares of company stock worth $4,211,979. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
