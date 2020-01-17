Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,284 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19,703.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,413 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 317,974 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 63.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 755,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,191,000 after acquiring an additional 293,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $12,063,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 185,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,367. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $346,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,204 shares of company stock worth $4,211,979. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

