Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 137,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.